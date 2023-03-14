Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

