Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

