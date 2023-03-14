Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
- DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.