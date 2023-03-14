Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 5,841 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

