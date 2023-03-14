Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 499 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,247,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

BATS EMHY opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

