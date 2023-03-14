Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $273.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

