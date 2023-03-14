Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

