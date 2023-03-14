Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $249,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 426.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

