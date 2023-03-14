Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $351,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,582,000 after purchasing an additional 484,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $88.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

