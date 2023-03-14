Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUVGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.