Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

