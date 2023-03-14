Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 2,418 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

