Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

