Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $503,000 in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $9,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after buying an additional 1,162,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 958,454 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.8 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

