Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 12.9 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

