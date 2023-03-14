Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $571,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 234,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.