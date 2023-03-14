Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

