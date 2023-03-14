Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,057 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,057 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

