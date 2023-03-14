Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,134 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 31,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,808,085 shares in the company, valued at $356,009,016.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 31,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,027,673.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,808,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,009,016.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $272,440.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and sold 65,516 shares valued at $8,172,645. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of PI stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -130.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.25. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

