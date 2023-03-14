Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $929,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $412,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.