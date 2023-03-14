Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $93.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $373,098.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,986,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,039 shares of company stock worth $10,346,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

