Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,343 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

