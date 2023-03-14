Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.80 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $138.80 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.48 or 0.01292850 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011315 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.01661667 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

