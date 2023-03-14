Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 43,453 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Barclays decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of PK opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

