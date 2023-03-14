Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EnerSys by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 2.4 %

ENS opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

