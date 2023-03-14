Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.9 %

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.03%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

