Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

