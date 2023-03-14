Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $648,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 316.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 366,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

