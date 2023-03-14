Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $726,000 Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

