Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $732,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 157.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,738 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

