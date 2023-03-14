Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $516,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,527,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,393,000 after buying an additional 72,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,838,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,976,000 after buying an additional 88,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,315 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

