Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $554,000 in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Symbotic at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $1,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.
Symbotic Price Performance
NASDAQ:SYM opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48.
Insider Transactions at Symbotic
In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $210,429.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $781,379. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Symbotic Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
