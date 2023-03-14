Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $554,000 in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Symbotic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $1,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $210,429.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $781,379. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Symbotic Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.