Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $604,000 in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambac Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE AMBC opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 103.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

