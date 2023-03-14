Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $708,000 in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSW. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $1,713,069. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.