Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $708,000 in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Seaways Stock Performance
Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $53.25.
International Seaways Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSW. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $1,713,069. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
International Seaways Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
