Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 182,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.