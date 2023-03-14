Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 164,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,649.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,139,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,613 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,973 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,685,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,155 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of INFN opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Infinera’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

