Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 695.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,331.9% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $202.86.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,254 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,263. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

