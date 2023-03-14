Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,355.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,681,472 shares of company stock valued at $760,045,135 over the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

NYSE:DV opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

