Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

