Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 15,989 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

