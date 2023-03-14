Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.