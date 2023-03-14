Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Anterix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,576 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 20.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 56,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anterix by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anterix by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anterix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Anterix

Anterix Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,135.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.64. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $60.07.

About Anterix

(Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.