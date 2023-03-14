Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 1,099,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,511.2 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered Alsea from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Alsea has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.50.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. It operates through the following segments: Mexico, LATAM, and Europe. It offers its services through its brands including Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F.

