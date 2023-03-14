Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Trading Up 10.2%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 78,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 162,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth about $21,137,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

