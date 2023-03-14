AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 3.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.29. 3,894,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 36,107,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

