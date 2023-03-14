Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

AMED stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $179.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

