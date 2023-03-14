American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.