American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

Shares of AMT opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

