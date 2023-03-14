Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.23. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $30.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

