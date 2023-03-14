Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 322,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,812. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,436,355 over the last 90 days. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amkor Technology by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 836,109 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after buying an additional 656,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

