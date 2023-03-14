Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.67.

NYSE AMRX opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

