Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches Market Cap of $54.35 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $54.35 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $3.58 or 0.00014522 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

